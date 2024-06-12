Corporex, Paul Hemmer Company partner on third building of Boardwalk Residences in Newport

Covington-based Corporex has partnered with a top NKY builder, Paul Hemmer Company, on the third building of The Boardwalk Residences at Ovation.

Corporex is the master developer and construction manager for the Ovation project, with Hemmer Construction Company as the prime contractor for this building.

The building will feature 32 additional single units within floors two through five and two guest suites for visitors of The Boardwalk Residences.

Additionally, more than 12,000 square feet of retail space will be available on the first floor.

Construction is scheduled to start as soon as possible and is slated for completion by the end of 2025.



“We’re thrilled to be a part of this transformative and iconic development,” said Paul Hemmer, CEO of Paul Hemmer Company. “Ovation is a historic project for our region and this opportunity reinforces our dedication to achieving excellent results and our commitment to bringing architectural visions to life.”

“Corporex is excited to welcome Hemmer Construction Company as the prime contractor for the final building phase of The Boardwalk Residences,” said Bill Butler, Founder and Chairman of Corporex. “Hemmer has been a great asset on the landmark OneNKY Center in Covington we are developing. The company has a proven history of completing complex, large-scale projects on time and within budget, which makes them the perfect partner for bringing to life the third residential building at Ovation.”



Ovation is a nearly 25-acre, five city block equivalent urban, mixed-use development along the confluence of the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Northern Kentucky.

The community is host to a world-class music venue, state-of-the-art office buildings, residential options, hotels and open spaces.

Once complete, Ovation will be an iconic regional destination, offering unique public artworks, restaurants, bars, and experiences to visitors, connecting residents and the community directly to the rivers with an unbeatable view of the Cincinnati skyline. To learn more visit ovationontheriver.com.

Corporex