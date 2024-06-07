Cove Federal Credit Union awards scholarships totaling $10k to five local students

Cove Federal Credit Union has announced the recipients of the 2024 Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.

Five local students, members of the credit union, were each selected by the Cove Scholarship Committee to receive a $2,000 scholarship award.

In total the credit union awarded $10,000.

The recipients were recognized for their achievements by Chairperson of the Board Sandy Delaney, “We are thrilled to be able to reward the exceptional efforts of these Cove members as they work to further their education. Please join us in congratulating this year’s recipients of a Cove Federal Credit Union Scholarship.”

The recipients:

• Parker Deaton, Ft. Mitchell, $2,000, Northern Kentucky University

• Lee Ann Ernst, Ft. Wright, $2,000, Mount Saint Joseph University. Ernst is a nurse-manager at St. Elizabeth Hospital, working on her master’s degree.

• Taylor Kennedy, Edgewood, $2,000, University of Kentucky. Kennedy is working on her master’s degree to teach English as a Second Language.

• Jennifer Schalk, Florence, $2,000, Thomas More University, who has been part of Mexico-U.S. border trips, and

• Ellie White, Edgewood, KY, $2,000, University of Kentucky.

Cove’s CEO, Thomas Burns added, “At Cove FCU we take pride in supporting the educational goals of our members. We are proud to be able to offer a scholarship opportunity that makes it easier to meet tuition costs.”

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union please visit http://www.covefcu.com.