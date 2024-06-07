Covington Parks and Recreation 2024 Program guide offers full year of engaging activities

Raising the bar for fun each year, Covington Parks and Recreation has released its 2024 Program Guide, which details a calendar-packed year with loads of engaging, entertaining, and informative activities.

Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy said the City is offering something different for just about everyone by bringing back all the favorite programs and events enjoyed by people last year while creating new and expanded programming opportunities.

“One thing I’m excited about is expanding our programming to new demographics,” Stacy said. “For example, we added a new program for three to six-year-olds called “Use Your Noodle,” a new Historical Walking Series, and a hiking series called ‘Covington Nature Trekkers.’ ”

2024 will also see celebratory anniversaries.

“This will be the 30th year for KSO performances in Devou Park, and it will be extra special since it is also the 85th year since the completion of the Devou Park Band Shell,” Stacy said.

Covington residents can also look forward to a new series of mini festivals.

“We’re partnering with the Kenton County Public Library to offer Mini-Fests — four block parties throughout the summer at a different park each month,” he said. “There will be games, crafts, food, and a unique twist on each one.”

Residents can see the 2024 Covington Parks and Recreation Program Guide online. In the coming weeks, printed copies of the guide will be placed in strategic locations throughout Covington, including the public library, churches, schools, and City Hall.

Among the programs and events in 2024:

Youth Programs:

• Covington Youth Soccer every Saturday in Austinburg Park starting April 13. • “Cov-Tivities” poolside crafts and games at Latonia Water Park on June 10. Cov-Tivities will switch every other week between Latonia Water Park and Randolph Pool – Wednesdays at Randolph Pool, Fridays at Latonia Water Park. • Use Your Noodle – Learning at the Pool, fun literacy-based activities facilitated by Read Ready Covington at the aquatic facilities on Thursdays, beginning June 13. • Youth Basketball Camp focused on basic skills for ages 8 to 12 at Randolph Park on July 8-11. • Instructional Archery for kids ages 8 to 13 at the David Housley Shelter in Randolph Park starting July 29.

General Programs:

• Pickleball on Tuesday evenings. Locations will rotate, so check Facebook @covparks for up-to-date locations. • Covington Nature Trekkers: Explore Covington’s Licking River Greenway & Trails on June 29, and Devou Backcountry Trails on July 20. All ages welcome. Hike will cover 2 to 3 miles. • Historical Walking Series: Tour the Historic Licking Riverside neighborhood on Aug. 17, Eastside and Westside neighborhoods on Sept. 21, and Mutter Gottes and MainStrasse Village neighborhoods on Oct. 12. • Mini-Fests with the Kenton County Public Library: Mini festivals in Covington neighborhoods for families and school age children, with the next one on Thursday (June 6) at Randolph Park. • Astronomy Nights will explore the night sky, beginning Friday (June 7). • Movie Nights in the Park, at three different parks, starting July 19. • Kentucky Symphony Orchestra: Celebrating 30 Years Performing in Devou! Three events at Devou Park Bandshell, starting July 6. • Concerts in the Park at Devou Bandshell, four events, beginning July 13. • Shakespeare in the Park at the Devou Park Bandshell on July 21 & Aug. 18.

Events:

• Opening Day of the Swim Facilities on Saturday (June 8).

• Independence Day Dog Parade on June 30.

• Pups at the Pool on Aug. 4.

• Pumpkin Carving Nights at David Housley Pavilion in Randolph Park on Oct. 23 & 24.

• Jack-O-Lantern Festival at David Housley Pavilion in Randolph Park on Oct. 26.

• Happy Cov Holidays at City Hall on Dec. 13.

The programs and events are a direct response to the Division gauging residents’ interests.

Recreational Program Coordinator Alicia Chappell said Covington residents are increasingly active in the community and want to learn more about the city, discovering all it has to offer.

“We created the Historic Walking Tours program so that residents can explore new neighborhoods and learn some of the history of Covington,” said Chappell. “The Covington Nature Trekkers program will navigate the trails within the city, teaching participants about local flora and fauna.”

As for new and expanded pool programs, Chappell said last year they saw that both Randolph Pool and the Latonia Water Park were filled with youth who “loved” the Covtivities program, which brought arts and crafts to the pools.

“This summer, Skool Aid, a local organization that provides enrichment programming for kids, is partnering with us to provide more programming involving games, nature, and even music,” said Chappell. “We are working with Read Ready Covington to bring fun and learning to the pools with the ‘Use Your Noodle’ program, which will help kids continue to use skills like reading and spelling in a fun way with games at the pool and splash pad.”

Stacy encourages residents to stay alert to the Parks & Rec social media feeds for any changes and cancelations and because there will likely be fun additions.

City of Covington