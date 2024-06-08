Covington swim season opens today; pool passes are free, but new one required each year

The mercury is rising, the kids are restless, and Covington Parks and Recreation has a pool program packed with cool activities that they can’t wait for you to experience.

It all starts today at the official Opening Day of Covington’s swim facilities.

Opening pool day festivities at Randolph Pool and the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad will have plenty of icy treats and games for the kiddos.

Pool passes are still free to Covington residents, but keep in mind that they no longer roll over from year to year. Getting your pass is easy. Simply bring identification that proves you’re a Covington resident – like a driver’s license or a piece of mail sent to you that shows your address. That’s it.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Covington Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy. “Each year since the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve been ramping up our programs. This year we’re offering so much more than we’ve had in previous years.”

One of the new additions this summer is the Use Your Noodle – Learning at the Pool program, facilitated by Read Ready Covington, the City’s early literacy initiative. The fun involves literacy-based activities that will happen at both aquatic facilities on Thursdays. Activities at Latonia Water Park will take place June 20, July 18, and Aug. 1 and will focus on children ages 3 to 6 years old, while activities at Randolph Pool will happen June 13, 27, and July 11 & 25, and will focus on children ages 6 to 9 years old.

Kids can also look forward to Cov-Tivities, which are fun and engaging activities such as games or arts and crafts and will happen from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We had a local company, Skool Aid, reach out to us about partnering, because they offer different pool programs,” said Stacy. “They’ll be helping with some of our Cov-Tivities throughout the summer.”

The Cov-Tivities schedule is:

• Mondays: Switch off every other week between Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad and Randolph Pool starting June 10 at Latonia. • Wednesdays: Randolph Pool. • Fridays: Latonia Water Park.

You can always find information you need about pool programs and other Parks & Recreation Programs in their 2024 Program Guide or by visiting the City’s Swimming webpage.

Note that the City’s third swim facility, Goebel Pool, is not open this summer. It requires substantial repairs and sits almost directly in the path of the pending Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, as seen in the city’s post, “Major repairs, bridge project doom Goebel Pool.”

