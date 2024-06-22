Covington’s Larry’s Café selected by country music’s Zach Bryan for advance access to new Album

American country music singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is supporting the great American bar scene by selecting a handful of small-town bars across the country to receive exclusive access to his new album “The Great American Bar Scene” before its anticipated release on July 4.

Larry’s Great American Café (Larry’s) in Covington is one of 23 bars — and the only one in Kentucky — to receive the album. To celebrate the special honor, the bar and restaurant will host a series of events from June 25 – 29. It is located at 536 W. 9th Street. Larry’s describes itself as a “dive bar,” offers outdoor seating — and “fun and games.)

“We are incredibly excited to be hand-selected for this honor,” said Paul Weckman, co-owner of Larry’s. “A few of Zach’s friends are Larry’s customers and were sure to put us on his radar. We’ve always been proud to be where the ‘cool kids’ hang out in Covington and this announcement solidifies us as a top stop for everyone from locals to movie stars as well as touring musical acts, artists and their crews. We can’t wait to get a first listen and share that with our regulars and community, as well as Zach Bryan fans we anticipate visiting us from outside of the region.”

Events to celebrate the release include:

Monday, June 24

Larry’s will receive “The Great American Bar Scene” and begin playing it nonstop for those interested in listening until the official release date.

Tuesday, June 25

Beginning at 9 p.m. Larry’s will pause playing “The Great American Bar Scene” and host a country karaoke night. The person to sing the best Bryan song will win prizes, including exclusive merch from the artist.

Wednesday, June 26

The album will continue to be played all day for everyone’s listening pleasure.

Thursday, June 27

Larry’s will offer free hot dogs to all veterans as an homage to Zach Bryan for his service.

Friday, June 28

At 9 p.m., Larry’s will host a Zach Bryan lookalike contest. The winner will score some great prizes, including exclusive merch from the artist.

Saturday, June 29

As part of the official “Great American Bar Parties Series” to celebrate the release, Larry’s will host the “Great American Bar Party Brought to you by Larry’s Great American Café” from noon – 1 a.m. featuring specials on Budweiser and drinks requested by Bryan himself.

Those interested in getting a first listen at Bryan’s new “The Great American Bar Scene” can stop by Larry’s June 24 – July 4. For event updates, visit Larry’s Facebook and Instagram.

Larry’s Great American Café