Crestview Hills Farmers’ Market season starts today at city building, 2- 6 p.m.

The City of Crestview Hills starts the 2024 Crestview Hills Farmers’ Market season today from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The market is in a new location this year at the Crestview Hills City Building parking lot, 50 Town Center Blvd, which is adjacent to the Crestview Hills Town Center.

The 2024 market season will run every Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through September 2024.

Market vendors include:

• Becki’s Mercantile – Jam, Jellies, soup mix, spice mixes etc., Becki’s Mercantile

• Diamond Ridge Farm – Pasture raised beef, chicken, salsa, eggs, honey, etc., Diamond Ridge Farm

• Laughing Earth Flower Farm – Flowers by the stem and bouquet and kids crafts table, Laughing Earth Flower Farm. The kids crafts table activity will be making birdfeeders made out of repurposed materials.

• Scott Farm – Various produce such as onions, lettuce, potatoes, tomatoes, melons, etc., Scott Farm

• Sally’s Sweet Treats – all natural pet treats, freeze dried treats, accessories, cat toys, Sally’s Sweet Treats

• Peachie’s – rotating cookie flavors such as strawberry milkshake, snickerdoodle, Italian ricotta, oatmeal raisin, matcha chip and more

• Breadsmith – breads, cakes, muffins, scones, croutons, crostini, and other baked goods, Breadsmith of Cincinnati

• Junebug’s Natives+ – native trees, shrubs, pollinator plants, vines, and ferns.

Only one spot remains. Contact City Clerk Stacy Kellam at skellam@crestviewhills.com.