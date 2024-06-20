CVG’s Candace McGraw to be featured speaker at NKY Chamber’s July 16 Eggs ‘n Issues

Put your tray tables up and take off to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues: What’s Next for CVG—Insights from CEO Candace McGraw, to be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

McGraw will address her remaining time as CEO at CVG International Airport and reflect on her career and what lies ahead for the airport.



McGraw was originally hired to the CVG team in 2009 as chief administrative officer. She took over as the airport’s CEO in 2011 and has more than 30 years of operational and legal expertise under her belt. McGraw has led CVG through many expansions, renovations and changes. Under her helm, the airport has become a center for e-commerce in the United States, serving as home to the Amazon Air Hub as well as DHL Express’ Global Super Hub for the Americas. She was also at the front lines helping CVG navigate a global pandemic.

McGraw has also served on numerous boards throughout her career, including chairing the World Governing Board of Airports Council International, the Women in Aviation Advisory Board, chairing the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, serving on the Advisory Board for Fifth Third Bank, and more.



“As a globally-recognized leader in the airport industry who has expertly navigated all the changes to the travel landscape throughout her career, it is no surprise that the airport was recognized by Skytrax as the ‘Best Regional Airport in North America’ for eight years during her tenure,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber.

“Candace’s leadership has transformed CVG into a thriving enterprise. Often serving as the first impression for travelers to our region, Northern Kentucky’s charm and Southern hospitality is on full display upon landing at CVG. We’re excited to hear more about what the future holds for CVG and the Northern Kentucky region.”



Eggs ‘N Issues: What’s Next for CVG—Insights from CEO Candace McGraw, will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/events.



The Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The Monthly Sponsors are altafiber, Champlin Architecture, and CVG International Airport. The Media Sponsors are Cincinnati Business Courier and LINK nky. The nonprofit spotlight is Goering Center.