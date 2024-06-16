First Lady Britainy Beshear to celebrate Kenton Library Erlanger branch new children’s area

First Lady Britainy Beshear will take part in a celebration Monday at the Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger branch ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the newly renovated children’s area.

She will also read with the kids.

She will be joined in the ceremony by Library Director Dave Schroeder and JC Morgan, state director of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Kentucky.

The occasion will also celebrate the Kenton County Library becoming a program partner for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Kentucky. It was the final partner needed to have a DPIL Kentucky chapter serving preschool children in all the state’s 120 counties.

All Kentucky families can sign up their children to receive a free, age-appropriate book each month from birth through age five.