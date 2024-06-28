Forcht Bank names Lakeside Park resident Neal White president of Northern Kentucky market

Forcht Bank has promoted Neal White to Northern Kentucky market president. White joined Forcht Bank in 2018 and has over 25 years of banking experience.

“I am thrilled to announce the internal promotion of Neal White,” said Tucker Ballinger, Forcht Bank president and CEO. “Neal’s ability to manage relationships and his dedication to the Northern Kentucky client base will promote our continued growth within the market and bring value to our commercial lending team and business customers.”

As Market President, White is responsible for the banking relationships of The Bank’s commercial clients, who range in size from small businesses to middle market and commercial real estate companies. The Bank proudly serves businesses across many different industries.

White specializes in finding lending solutions for business clients, including real estate term loans, equipment finance loans, general working capital lines of credit, construction loans and SBA loans. In addition to lending solutions, White is also responsible for the depository and treasury management solutions for business clients.

White, a graduate of Southern Ohio College, is an active member in the community involved in the Covington Business Council, Greater Cincinnati NKY Apartment Association, and BIA of NKY.

White resides in Lakeside Park with his wife and three children.

