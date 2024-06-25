Former Florence Mayor Diane Whalen named 2024 Golden Eagle Award winner by Dan Beard Council

Dan Beard Council, BSA on Monday presented Diane Whalen, former mayor of Florence, with its 2024 Golden Eagle Leadership Award during the Annual Golden Eagle Breakfast at the Metropolitan Club in Covington.

“Diane Whalen exhibits living the Scout Oath both personally and professionally,” states Andrew Zahn, scout executive and CEO of the Dan Beard Council. “In addition to a career dedicated to serving her community with excellence, Mrs. Whalen is also the proud wife, mother and grandmother of three Eagle Scouts. We are thrilled to honor her example of leadership.”

Eagle Scout Taryn Alcorn from Troop 1437 in Ft. Thomas shared how Scouting has grown her confidence as a leader and public speaker.

Alcorn thanked the crowd of Scouting supporters stating, “Because of you, Scouts like me have had all these amazing opportunities, and this has created a pathway for success in leadership in my life.”

“The mission and vision of Scouting transcends race, religion, gender, and geography,” states Zahn. “And each year it is incredibly humbling to see leaders, such as Diane Whalen, come together to ensure Scouting continues to develop youth who are exceptionally prepared to lead in their own way to – especially in Northern Kentucky.

Dan Beard Council, BSA is the area’s largest youth organization serving 12,000 youth and mobilizing over 3,500 volunteers each year in 12 counties serving Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

For more information on Dan Beard Council, BSA’s Golden Eagle Award, visit danbeard.org.

Dan Beard Council, BSA