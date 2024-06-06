Former University of Kentucky star P.J. Washington following his dream with Dallas Mavericks

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

P.J. Washington’s basketball career has transpired just like he envisioned it would when he was a child.

His childhood dreams included becoming a McDonald’s All-American, playing for the University of Kentucky, a first-round lottery pick, playing for the USA Basketball team and the Dallas Mavericks.

“That’s the list I made when I was in maybe sixth, seventh grade,” Washington told the Mavs.com earlier this week. “I was in my room one day. And I just wrote down some things I wanted to do, stapled it to my wall, took a picture of it.”

Through the years and even during his time at Kentucky, Washington kept the list handy and had them on all of his electronic devices as a reminder of his childhood dreams.

“It just everyday reminded me of the things I wanted to do,” he said. “I felt like I always knew I’d be here one day, but I’ve taken a step back and obviously, I’m super-blessed.”

Earlier this year, a trip to the NBA Finals seemed impossible for Washington and the Charlotte Hornets, but that changed when he was traded to the Mavericks and he’s been on a path to success ever since he arrived in Dallas.

Washington and Daniel Gafford, who also came to Dallas following a trade with the Washington Bullets, have been key additions for the Mavericks, who will take on Boston in the NBA Finals starting Thursday night.

“I’m pretty sure he (Gafford) didn’t expect to be here, just like I didn’t,” Washington said. “It’s a lot of emotions coming from Charlotte and not really winning a lot of games to being in the Finals in a matter of months.

“It’s a quick turnaround and we’re just extremely grateful. We’re not taking anything for granted. As a kid, I never thought I’d be in the position that I’m in now.”

Washington watched the Mavericks from the stands during the 2010-11 campaign, which ended with an NBA title. Through the years, he hasn’t forgotten the experience.

“One of my dad’s friends had season tickets and he’d always ask us if we wanted to go,” Washington said. “I don’t remember exactly where I was sitting, but I know the ManiAACs were not too far behind me.

“I was definitely invested in that team. It was definitely great seeing them win a championship. It’s kind of full circle for me having coach Kidd coach me and being in Dallas and playing for a title.”