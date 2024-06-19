Gateway to offer first evening Commercial Driver’s License course with classes beginning August 26

Gateway Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions has announced the launch of its first-ever evening Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)-A class.

Beginning on August 26 and running through October 16, classes will take place Monday through Thursday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Gateway’s Transportation and Technology Center located at 1051 Dudley Rd. in Fort Wright.

The comprehensive program offers students an opportunity to earn their CDL-A and gain the essential skills needed to pursue a career in the high demand field of trucking and transportation.

The program costs $4,500, includes a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical, drug screening, and an online ELDT Theory course.

Participants must meet the following qualifications to enroll:

• Ability to read and write in the English language. • Must be at least 18 years of age. • Must be a US citizen, permanent resident, or non-domicile resident with work approval. • Must meet the Federal DOT physical requirements. • Hold a valid Kentucky driver’s License. • Completion of the online ELDT theory course (included in the price) prior to August 26. • Must obtain a valid Kentucky CDL Permit before class begins on August 26.

Permit and skills testing are conducted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Scheduling assistance is provided upon enrollment.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for individuals who are looking to break into the transportation industry,” said Ressie Hall, workforce solutions director of operations at Gateway. “Our new evening CDL class will allow students to pursue their dreams without disrupting their current daytime obligations. We look forward to helping our students succeed and thrive in their future careers.”

Class size is limited, and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis — with minimum enrollment required — and the deadline to enroll in the nighttime sessions is August 5. Enrollment is open to individuals or companies wishing to send incumbent workers.

For more information on required permits, online theory courses, testing, licensing fees, or any of Gateway’s other CDL classes contact Donna Krumpelman at donna.krumpelman@kctcs.edu.

Gateway Community and Technical College