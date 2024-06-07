General Election filing deadline passed; final candidate list confirmed for Kenton ballot

By Nicole Erwin

NKyTribune reporter



The filing deadline for candidates participating in the November 5 General Election closed this week on June 4. Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe has unveiled the definitive list of candidates, with only one city, Villa Hills, showing a vacancy.

“If there is a vacancy or open position in a city, then a write-in candidate could file. They must file by October 25th at 4 p.m.,” said Summe.

However, write-in candidates will not appear on the ballot, and this information isn’t automatically provided to voters.

“It is only given when a voter requests it,” added Summe.

Currently, only five candidates have filed for the Villa Hills City Council, leaving one spot open. If no other candidate emerges as a write-in by the October 25 deadline, the newly elected Council will appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

On Thursday, June 6, the Kenton County Election Commission met to draw for ballot positions and to decide on a deadline for candidates to withdraw from the election.



“This means that a candidate can withdraw up to and including August 13th so their name will not appear on the ballot. This will not trigger a new draw for ballot position, but the candidates will move up in position,” Summe explained in an email.



August 13 is also the deadline for Independents to file for office and for any questions to appear on the ballot.

The registration deadline to vote in the 2024 General Election is October 7 at 4 p.m. local time.

Voter turnout for the 2024 Primary Elections in Kenton County was 9.7 percent, a slight decrease compared to last year’s 11.8 percent.

