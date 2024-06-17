Government briefs: Meetings in Taylor Mill, Park Hills, Florence, Lakeside Park, Kenton County

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Here is a summary of meetings last week in:

TAYLOR MILL

The long awaited brand new firehouse for the city of Taylor Mill has officially been born. Friday morning Mayor Daniel Bell, and commissioners Dan Murray, Caroline Braden, and Ed Kuehne joined CAO Brian Haney and builders Radius, out of Latonia, and many firefighters to stir the earth and break the ground to mark the exact location where the new fire building will rise to serve the city.

“I want to say that this is the completion of a long journey that took place almost 12 years ago when we purchased two houses on this property to begin some initial interest in building a new building,” said Mayor Bell. “So here we are now, at the groundbreaking. We are now going to have restrooms for females, and more than one shower. We are elevating our fire and EMS service to a new level. And it is a win/win situation, because the old firehouse bays will now house the vehicles from Public Works, to keep them out of the elements. Our city has 7,000 residents now, and we have several new housing projects underway which will grow our population, and our fire service will now be able to grow with our population for the next 30 years. This is something that had to be done.”

The new firehouse had a troublesome beginning. From the start, a group of citizens were against the idea, and the more steps the city took to make the new firehouse become reality, the louder the protests became. Two of the commissioners were against spending money to create a new building and wanted to renovate the old firehouse, but one has come around to an extent.

“This project marks one the largest investments in both its employees and its citizens that Taylor Mill has made in many years,” said Taylor Mill CAO Haney. “As an employee and as a Taylor Mill resident I am both excited and very grateful that this is happening.”

Taylor Mill Fire Chief General Fernbach said the facility is more than a building, he said it represents a commitment to safety, service and community.

The big machinery will be at the site, which is the lot beside the city building, to start hauling dirt on July 15, and the project is set for completion next July. The building, which is designed by Hub and Weber out of Covington, will be about 12,000 square feet, and have three pull-through bays, big enough for a fire truck and an ambulance to fit back to back. The project is slated to cost $4 million, but the city is hoping to come in at about $3.8 million. They will pay for it with $2 million down and bonds from the Kentucky League of Cities.

PARK HILLS

Park Hills city council listened to Paul Zeltwanger, owner of Condoview, LLC, talk about the progress in his condominium project, and the installation of a gate across Park Pointe Street, which would mark the boundary of the new subdivision. Aaron Schwarber, a resident of Park Hills, objected to the gate because the street belongs to Park Hills and is a public street, so it should not be gated. He told council that if it is a public street, which is being taken care of by the city of Park Hills, it should be available for anyone to use. He related how he drove up there to see the fireworks and was told by private security that he could not be on the street.

Zeltwanger said that people who live on the street don’t like that the street is public and they want the gate to keep people out. He told about how three families came up one day and had a family picnic on an empty lot, which is private property. There have also been death threats to the residents. He said he wanted to be able to close the street at night and that is not what the city of Covington agreed to or what Mayor Kathy Zembrodt had earlier specified.

Zembrodt said that she would meet with Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and get all the parties involved to work out a solution and bring it back to council. Then they would “follow the correct procedures” to get the matter settled, although the correct procedures have not been clearly defined. Emotions are high on this issue, and Zembrodt had to gavel calmness back to the council room three different time.

PDS Executive Director Sharmili Reddy came to the meeting to explain the options that the city has in regard to the new legislation on medical marijuana. After the presentation, a couple of councilmembers thought they should put the issue on the ballot, but Reddy cautioned them because the city does not have an industrial zone, which is needed for cultivation and processing, and if the people vote yes, to allow all uses of medical cannabis, the city might have a problem making that happen, so she advised that they not make too quick a decision, and that they consider the issue from all sides.

FLORENCE

Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon gave a state of the union and annual budget address Tuesday night, telling everyone that the state of the city is strong, it is not only surviving, but thriving. She ran through the budgets for each department, noting people who are retiring as well as people who have joined each department, all while pictures of the events of the city played on the big screen.

Councilmembers Lesley Chambers and Jenna Kemper questioned some of the budget numbers; as an example, for the replacement of the water feature in front of the city building, as well as renovation of the Veterans memorial, and for other expenditures. Chambers voted no on the first reading of the budget ordinance.

Councilmember Mel Carroll chided the two members, saying council had a budget retreat as well as several other times to ask questions and object to any line items.

Resident Angie Cable stood up to suggest that the city put in a recreation center, and fund it with the grants she says are unused in the city. She cited fitness and a safe and alternative place for young people.

LAKESIDE PARK

Lakeside Park Mayor Paul Markgraf read an ordinance for the first time prohibiting all businesses or operations concerning medical cannabis within the city. He told council that they do not have a commercial zone in the city, so they will be passing a law prohibiting medical cannabis. Markgraf did stipulate that anyone who has a prescription for medical marijuana can still use it in the city.

Markgraf reminded people to mail in their city survey, which is the first survey sent out in about 15 years, and it will assess the services and programs in the city for future use.

The city passed the first reading of an ordinance creating a rental registry so that they can contact owners in case of an emergency.

KENTON COUNTY

Kenton County commissioners listened to the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting all businesses and other operations related to medical cannabis during their regular meeting Tuesday night.

Police Chief Spike Jones gave a presentation, showing a short film that will be used for the public to view. He also asked for the public’s help, if anyone saw the fatal accident that occurred by the Buttermilk Pike exit last week and shut down the expressway to please call the department.