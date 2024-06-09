Government briefs: What happened in Independence, Edgewood, Ft. Wright, Erlanger

By Trisha Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

INDEPENDENCE

Independence City council voted to let the citizens decide ‘if they are in favor of the sale of medical cannabis at a licensed dispensary and the operation of other cannabis businesses in the city of Independence‘ when they go to the polls in November. Mayor Christopher Reinersman, Attorney Jack Gatlin, and council discussed the matter at length, and then councilmember Carol Franzen spearheaded a movement to put the issue on the ballot, and with a 4 to 2 vote, it was approved. A later motion to rescind the resolution failed.

One of the considerations that Mayor Reinersman brought up is that Kenton County Fiscal court has indicated they have on their June agenda an ordinance to opt out of any type of cannabis production or sale in the county. So far, Campbell County has decided to opt out of cannabis in the county, and Crestview Hills voted to put it on the ballot. A no vote now does not mean that they cannot change their mind in the future.

Council also approved an initial non-specific application to PDS to look for a zoning change.

In other business, Council passed the second reading of an ordinance affirming the zoning change for the much disputed Hartland project which is very close to the downtown Independence area, off Madison Pike. Developers will build 110 condominiums on approximately 13 acres which are destined to be owned, not rented. Mayor Reinersman felt that the area was bound to be developed, and this project was the least problematic of other projects.

Mayor Reinersman presented a proclamation of appreciation to retiring Senator Damon Thayer.

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council listened to a presentation from Josh Wice, from PDS, who explained what the city needs to consider in the remaining months of this year in regard to medical cannabis. Council decided to consider the material they have, and not make any decision at the Monday meeting, deferring discussion and decision to a later date.

It was brought up that St Elizabeth Hospital, while not wanting a dispensary on their site, would not interfere with physicians prescribing medical cannabis to their patients.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County commissioners listened to the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting cannabis operations in the county. There will be a special caucus meeting Thursday at 3 pm to discuss the matter of medical cannabis in the county, but that is an informational meeting only since no decisions can be made at a caucus meeting.

Amber Hoffman, a resident of Boone County, stood up to protest the prohibition, but she was advised to come to the Thursday meeting. The decision as to whether to prohibit cannabis or not will not be made until at least the next fiscal court meeting. Residents were advised that even if the county opted out, they could change their mind and opt in, but with time restraints on this legislation, the county is hoping to get an idea of which way to go on this decision.

Lori Zombeck, the Human Relations Director, is set to retire at the end of June, and the court has gone through an extensive search for a replacement. Jeffrey Lucas has been offered the position, and Commissioners were required to approve the hire, but Commissioner Chet Hand wanted to ask Lucas a few questions. However, the court balked at that request, citing legal considerations. Hand said the commissioners are expected to sign off on the hire, and as such he would like to ask some questions instead of just checking a box. After discussing the issue, Judge Executive Gary Moore agreed to look into the process of approving a hire, which was the main part of the issue, not the candidate, who is well qualified.

The box was checked.

FT WRIGHT

Ft Wright council welcomed Jonathan Colwell as the new Police Chief, succeeding Ed Butler, who has resigned for an opportunity in the private sector. Council gave Butler recognition for his years with the city.

There has also been a change in the legal sector. The new city attorney is John S. ‘Brook’ Brooking, and he is also the president of Vent Haven Museum in Ft Mitchell. Attorney Tim Theissen has retired, which created the need for a new attorney.

Senator Chris McDaniel gave an update on the legislative session, and Representative Stephanie Dietz talked about what McDaniel did not.

PDS Executive Director Sharmili Reddy gave a presentation about medical cannabis to council, and welcomed questions, which were plentiful and varied.

ERLANGER

Erlanger City Council approved a resolution for the Economic Development Director to make an application to PDS that would add medical cannabis to the old industrial zones, and the dispensaries to the commercial zones. Attorney Jack Gatlin specified that this is to get the zone changes in the chute, since there is a time constraint to have it ready for next year. He told council he expected it to come back to them for an ordinance late this fall.

The business spotlight was on Fabled Brew Works, celebrating their first anniversary the first week of June.

Ben Glasscock was sworn in as the new firefighter/EMT in the city.

Mayor Jessica Fette read a proclamation declaring June 19 to be Freedom Day in the city in honor of Juneteenth.