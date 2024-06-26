Haile Foundation awards $15k to replace roof at Academy of Heritage Trades historic home

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades (CAHT) has announced a generous grant of $15,000 from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation to be used to replace the roof of the historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue, Covington, the site of the former Colonial Inn, which serves as a cornerstone for hands-on learning in traditional building craft trades.

The historic home, which dates back to 1862, is a central feature of CAHT’s Real Life Learning Lab. This lab provides students and community members with immersive educational experiences in heritage trades such as carpentry, masonry, and restoration arts. By preserving and maintaining this architectural gem, CAHT not only honors the past but also equips the next generation with the skills needed to sustain our built heritage.

“We are immensely grateful to the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation for their support,” said Brian Miller, President of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades and Executive Vice President of the Building Industry association of Northern Kentucky. “Their generosity ensures that our learning environment remains safe, functional, and inspiring for all who come here to learn and practice the timeless crafts that keep our historic structures alive.”

The grant comes at a critical time, as the existing roof has aged significantly and requires immediate attention to prevent further damage to the property. With the Haile Foundation’s support, CAHT can proceed with essential repairs, ensuring the building continues to serve as a vibrant educational space and a testament to Covington’s rich architectural heritage.

The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation has long been a champion of cultural enrichment and community development in the Greater Cincinnati area. Their investment in CAHT reflects a commitment to preserving the unique character and history of our region while fostering educational opportunities that connect people with their heritage.

For more information about the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades, please visit www.HeritageTradesAcademy.com.

