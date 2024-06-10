Healthy Headlines: Can you rely on blood pressure kiosks to track your numbers?

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Blood pressure kiosks are a fast, easy, and cost-free way to monitor your blood pressure. But are they accurate?

As with many things in life, the answer is, “It depends.”

But before we expand on that, let’s talk about why people use these convenient devices and how they can be helpful.

Why Do Blood Pressure Monitoring Kiosks Exist?

If you have a risk of high blood pressure or have this condition, you probably already know it is important to monitor it. After all, many people refer to high blood pressure as the “silent killer” because it has no noticeable symptoms. Taking your blood pressure can help you detect trends and identify concerns quickly.

Going to the doctor’s office often to check your blood pressure isn’t realistic. An alternative may be using a blood pressure monitoring kiosk. You can find them at many pharmacies and grocery stores. You can also use a digital at-home blood pressure monitoring device. These devices make it convenient to monitor your levels without a visit to your doctor.

Can I Trust Blood Pressure Kiosks for Accuracy?

Generally speaking, these kiosks provide accurate blood pressure measurements. But many factors can affect their accuracy, including whether:

• The blood pressure cuff fits around your upper arm or wrist properly.

• The pharmacy maintains and tests the device regularly.

“A lot of the devices are accurate, especially the ones with a pharmacy next to them,” says Dr. Abiodun Ishola, an Interventional Cardiologist at the Florence Wormald Heart and Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth. “If you want to be certain, ask the pharmacist how they ensure the machine is in good working order.”



The Test-at-Home Options

Doctors sometimes recommend people with high blood pressure check their blood pressure routinely — as often as every two weeks. This frequency is common when changing your medication dose or taking a new blood pressure medicine.

Instead of relying solely on a blood pressure kiosk, you can test your blood pressure using an at-home device. These devices are available without a prescription at local pharmacies and online.

Another reason your doctor may recommend testing your blood pressure at home is a phenomenon called “white coat syndrome.” For some people, the anxiety or stress of being in a doctor’s office can increase their blood pressure.

“If white coat syndrome is an ongoing problem, we will ask patients to check their blood pressure at home and keep a log of daily readings for a week,” Dr. Ishola says. “Keep in mind, many people have both white coat syndrome and hypertension. So, just because you have white coat syndrome doesn’t mean you don’t also have high blood pressure.”

Avoid Common Mistakes When Measuring Your Blood Pressure

How you use a blood pressure machine affects its accuracy, too. Dr. Ishola offers this advice:

• Don’t eat or drink anything for a half-hour before taking your blood pressure.

• Relax for three to five minutes first. Walking or feeling stressed can increase your blood pressure temporarily.

• Sit properly at the kiosk. Make sure both feet are touching the ground, and your legs are uncrossed. Your elbow should be at about the same level as your heart.

• Place the cuff over your bare skin. Make sure it is snug but not too tight.

• Don’t talk while the machine measures your blood pressure — it could elevate your numbers.

Accuracy Matters

Knowing your blood pressure gives you and your doctor a clearer understanding of your health risks and what to do about them. Talk to your doctor if you have concerns or need advice about blood pressure monitoring. Your health is worth it.

If you have uncontrolled high blood pressure or think you might be at risk, schedule an appointment with your primary care provider today.