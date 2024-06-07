Horizon’s Jordan McFaull Memorial Scholarship awarded to Beechwood senior Alejandra Saavedra

The 2024 Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alejandra Saavedra at the Beechwood High School Senior Honors Night.



Alejandra Saavedra, a Beechwood graduating senior, embodies the characteristics that made Jordan an inspiration to his classmates: academic excellence, leadership, extracurricular activities and a dedication to community service. Saavedra earned a 4.29 GPA, and completed Advanced placement courses in Computer Science, Physics, World History, English, Calculus, Statistics and US History.

Saavedra completed internships with the Children’s Law Center, Northern Kentucky Teen Court and was a Civics Unplugged fellow. Alejandra’s awards include KHSSL Congressional Debate State Runner-up, Kentucky Music Educators All-State band, Kentucky Commonwealth Ambassador, National Community Service Honor Award, and Kentucky High School Athletic Association All-State award. She served as President of the National Honor Society and National English Society. Saavedra participated in Kentucky Student Voice team, Young Women Lead club, Tri-State Flute choir, Cincinnati Symphony Youth orchestra, Varsity tennis, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Alejandra offered math tutoring to high school students and provided goods and supplies to a food pantry.



The award was presented by Bailey Halpin, the inaugural Jordan McFaull Memorial Scholarship recipient in 2016, who graduated from University of Kentucky and is now a sales executive with Instacart.

Halpin made these remarks to Alejandra: “As you venture forth to continue your education and nurture your passions, know that you walk a path lit by Jordan’s legacy—a path of perseverance, achievement, and caring. Your impressive leadership and service have earned you this honor, and we are confident that you will carry forward the torch of making a difference in the lives of others, just as Jordan did.”

Jordan’s mission in his own words were to “press on, press on, and don’t stop.”

To continue Jordan’s legacy in perpetuity, an endowed scholarship fund was established with Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, which will support the mission to raise students to greater heights. To contribute to the fund, please visit horizonfunds.org/funds/jordan-g-mcfaull.



In 2016, the Jordan McFaull Memorial Scholarship was established by the Beechwood High School class of 2007 and the Beechwood Backers, in his memory and in honor of his “never quit” attitude.

The committee seeks a graduating senior who shows academic excellence, leadership, participation in extracurricular activities and a record of volunteerism in the community. The financial grant is awarded to a Beechwood senior attending a four-year college or university. The goal of the Jordan G. McFaull Scholarship Fund is to provide financial assistance to students to help them pursue and achieve their next chapter of academic success.



To learn more about the Jordan G. McFaull scholarship and award recipients, please visit: www.jordanmcfaull.com.



Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs. Scholarship funds are an effective vehicle to help students achieve their dreams of an education. These charitable funds help alleviate the cost of education and can be put toward tuition, fees, and other expenses.

