It’s National Safety Month — here are tips to safely store medicine out of children’s reach

Every nine minutes a young child goes to the emergency department because of an accidental medicine-related poisoning, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

In Kentucky, the latest Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel report shows that overdose/ingestion continues to be one of the most common types of cases reviewed by the Panel, especially impacting children four years or younger.

The good news: the Panel found that the majority of these cases were unintentional ingestions and are potentially preventable with proper storage of dangerous substances in the home, particularly medications and illicit drugs.

June is National Safety Month – and there are lots of ways to keep kids safe out in the community and in your own home to prevent a tragedy from occurring.

The Medication Safety in the Home: Protect Your Children & Prevent Accidental Ingestions resource offers families and professionals who work with families tips to safely store medicines. The campaign offers tips to safely store medication, as well as data points that highlight the critical nature of the issue. The six tips include:

• Up and Away – Keep prescriptions and over-the-counter medications up and away, in a locked container or medication safe.

• Out of Reach of Curious Climbers – In about half of over-the-counter poisoning cases, the child climbed on a chair, toy, or other object to reach medicine.

• Know What’s in the House – Ask family and guests if they have medication in their purse or luggage so you can put it away safely while at your home.

Child-Resistant ≠ Childproof – Research suggests about half of accidental poisonings involved child-resistant packaging.

• Keep Track of the number of pills/strips you have in your medication bottle so you can know how many a child may have ingested. – 800-222-1222 – Program the Poison Control Center number in your phone and keep it posted on your refrigerator.

• In the event of accidental ingestion of medicine, contact the Poison Control Center Hotline at 800-222-1222 and go to the Emergency Department nearest you.

Kentucky Youth Advocates