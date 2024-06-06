Kentucky Assn. for Economic Development names Terri Bradshaw new president

The Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) has announced Terri Bradshaw, an industry leader with three decades of experience spanning the workforce and economic development sectors, has been named its next president. Bradshaw has served as vice president since January 2024 and is replacing Haley McCoy, who resigned earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to welcome Terri Bradshaw as our new president,” said Amanda Davenport, KAED board chair. “Terri’s extensive experience and proven leadership in economic and workforce development make her an exceptional choice to lead our organization. Her vision and dedication will undoubtedly drive KAED to new heights, ensuring continued growth and prosperity for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We are confident that under her guidance, KAED will remain a pivotal force in fostering economic development across the state.”

KAED is Kentucky’s official economic development association, founded to represent a community of impactful and diverse professionals across the Commonwealth who share a common interest in building and growing Kentucky. It is Kentucky’s premier professional development provider, a meaningful partner in Kentucky’s economic development, a champion for policies that promote and advance economic growth and an advocate for practitioners statewide.

Prior to coming to KAED Bradshaw spent nearly a decade as the president/CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC). Before KCDC, she spent more than 20 years at the economic development and workforce development cabinets and as the Executive Director of the Kentucky Industrial Development Council.

She has also served on the National Small Business Association Leadership Council, Bluegrass Area Development District Economic Development Advisory Committee, Bluegrass Community and Technical College Regional Opportunity Council and numerous local boards and committees.

“I am extremely excited to lead the KAED team,” said Bradshaw. “This organization has a longstanding and impressive footprint across the Commonwealth; a reputation as a leader in economic development education; and a talented and committed board of directors that continues to position KAED to capitalize on the growing development opportunities in the Commonwealth.”

Bradshaw officially assumed the role of president on June 1.

