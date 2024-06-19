Kentucky Chamber’s 4th Annual Women’s Summit to be held in Lexington June 26

The Kentucky Chamber’s 4th Annual Women’s Summit will recognize and celebrate the achievements and successes of diverse women from various backgrounds and industries across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Among the speakers are Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The event will be held 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.

Alice Houston, founder/owner of HJI Supply Chain Solutions will receive the Woman in Leadership Award.

A wide range of topics, such as leadership, career advancement, work-life balance, and overcoming challenges faced by women in the workplace and society will be covered.

Other notable speakers include:

Kristen Byrd, Regional President, PNC Bank

Toa Green, Owner/Operator, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

Vitale Buford Hardin, President & CEO, Vitale & Company

Cynthia Knapek, President & CEO, Leadership Louisville Center

Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller, Woodford Reserve

Britney Ruby Miller, CEO, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment

Shane Shaps, Professional Big Mouth, Big Voice Social

LaJuana Wilcher, Partner, English Lucas Priest & Owsley LLP

For more information on the Chamber’s 4th Annual Women’s Summit, visit kychamber.com.