Kentucky men’s basketball to face Clemson in SEC/ACC Challenge Dec. 3 at Littlejohn Coliseum

Kentucky men’s basketball will play Clemson in the Southeastern Conference/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge on Dec. 3 at Littlejohn Coliseum in South Carolina.
The Wildcats are 12-4 against the Tigers in the previous 16 meetings between the two teams. They haven’t played since Nov. 29, 1997 when Kentucky defeated the Tigers 76-61 at the Premier Classic in Phoenix.
In the first ACC/SEC Challenge, Kentucky defeated Miami of Florida 95-73 at Rupp Arena last season. The Wildcats will also continue their appearance in the Champions Classic on Nov. 12 with a matchup against Duke in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Tipoff time will be released at a later date.
Clemson defeated Alabama 85-77 in the event last season.
In other challenge games:
• South Carolina at Boston College
• California at Missouri
• Florida State at LSU
• Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
• Ole Miss at Louisville
• Auburn at Duke
• Texas at N.C. State
• Alabama at North Carolina
• Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
• Virginia at Florida
• Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
• Miami at Arkansas
• Notre Dame at Georgia
• Syracuse at Tennessee
• Wake Forest at Texas A&M
UK woman to play UNC
The Kentucky women’s basketball team will play North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Thursday, Dec. 5 as part of the second-annual SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels in their most recent meeting, 85-75, on Nov. 24, 2018, at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. That triumph helped the Cats claim their second straight Paradise Jam tournament title, with the first occurrence in 2014.
Kentucky trails the all-time series with North Carolina, 1-5, including 0-2 in Chapel Hill.