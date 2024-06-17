Kentucky men’s basketball to face Clemson in SEC/ACC Challenge Dec. 3 at Littlejohn Coliseum

Kentucky men’s basketball will play Clemson in the Southeastern Conference/Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge on Dec. 3 at Littlejohn Coliseum in South Carolina.

The Wildcats are 12-4 against the Tigers in the previous 16 meetings between the two teams. They haven’t played since Nov. 29, 1997 when Kentucky defeated the Tigers 76-61 at the Premier Classic in Phoenix.

In the first ACC/SEC Challenge, Kentucky defeated Miami of Florida 95-73 at Rupp Arena last season. The Wildcats will also continue their appearance in the Champions Classic on Nov. 12 with a matchup against Duke in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Tipoff time will be released at a later date.

Clemson defeated Alabama 85-77 in the event last season.

In other challenge games:

• South Carolina at Boston College

• California at Missouri

• Florida State at LSU

• Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

• Ole Miss at Louisville

• Auburn at Duke

• Texas at N.C. State

• Alabama at North Carolina

• Pittsburgh at Mississippi State

• Virginia at Florida

• Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

• Miami at Arkansas

• Notre Dame at Georgia

• Syracuse at Tennessee

• Wake Forest at Texas A&M

UK woman to play UNC

The Kentucky women’s basketball team will play North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Thursday, Dec. 5 as part of the second-annual SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels in their most recent meeting, 85-75, on Nov. 24, 2018, at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands. That triumph helped the Cats claim their second straight Paradise Jam tournament title, with the first occurrence in 2014.

Kentucky trails the all-time series with North Carolina, 1-5, including 0-2 in Chapel Hill.