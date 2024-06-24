KY Department of Criminal Justice Training graduates 23 from the sargeant’s academy

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 98.

APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“Your commitment to leading your fellow officers is exemplary and inspiring, and I know the work you have done over the past three weeks has prepared you to lead them with honor and integrity,” said Gov. Beshear. “Thank you for all you do for your agencies and for Kentucky.”

APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth.

The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival and public speaking.

“The APS program is an invaluable first step in leadership training, and I am excited to see how you will take this knowledge back to your departments and use it to encourage and strengthen the ranks you lead,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek.

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

APS Class 98 graduates and their agencies are:

Sgt. Whitney Adamson, Owensboro Police Department

Sgt. Jacob Allen, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. James Black, Villa Hills Police Department

Sgt. Clay Booth, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Eric Ebel, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Benjamin Fisher, Kentucky Department of Wildlife Resources

Sgt. Greg Gonzalez, Frankfort Police Department

Sgt. Jared Horton, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Elliott Hutton, Georgetown Police Department

Sgt. Michael Jonker, Bowling Green Police Department

Sgt. James Lewis, Bowling Green Police Department

Sgt. Gerald Mark, Elizabethtown Police Department

Lt. Larry Patterson, Somerset Police Department

Sgt. Thomas Reynolds, Murray State University Police Department

Sgt. Samantha Riley, Florence Police Department

Sgt. Michael Roberson, Mt. Washington Police Department

Sgt. Cody Santel, Paducah Police Department

Sgt. Kelsey Skaggs, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. John Stanko, Fayette County Schools Police Department

Sgt. Scott Sturgeon, Audubon Park Police Department

Sgt. Bryan Tackett, Flatwoods Police Department

Sgt. Elliott Taylor, Campbellsville Police Department

Sgt. Brittany Whitcomb, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office