After eight years at the helm of Kentucky Humanities, Executive Director Bill Goodman has announced his retirement.

Under Goodman’s leadership, Kentucky Humanities has experienced significant growth and success in its mission to promote the importance of cultural heritage, literacy, and civic engagement throughout the Commonwealth. Through innovative programming, impactful grants, and dynamic partnerships, Goodman has spearheaded initiatives that have enriched communities and fostered a deeper appreciation for Kentucky’s rich cultural tapestry.

During his tenure, Goodman has overseen the expansion of Kentucky Humanities’ reach and impact, launching numerous initiatives that have engaged audiences of all ages and backgrounds, including the development of Think History which airs each weekday on four public radio stations throughout the Commonwealth. His commitment to fostering a love of learning and exploration has left an indelible mark on the organization and the communities it serves.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as the Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities,” said Goodman. “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a team of dedicated staff, board members, volunteers, partners, and citizens throughout the state who share a passion for the humanities and its power to transform lives. The future is bright for Kentucky Humanities, and I look forward to witnessing the organization continue on our shared path to excellence, growing in every aspect of the work we do, diversification of people and programs, and deepening our commitment of Telling Kentucky’s Story across the Commonwealth.”

Goodman’s retirement marks the end of an era for Kentucky Humanities, but his legacy of leadership, innovation, and dedication will endure for years to come. The board of directors will begin a search for his successor, ensuring a smooth transition and the continuation of the organization’s vital work.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Bill for his exceptional leadership and tireless dedication to advancing the humanities in Kentucky,” said Dr. Brian Clardy, Chair of the Board of Kentucky Humanities. “His vision and passion have been instrumental in shaping the organization’s trajectory, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Kentucky Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Since 1972, Kentucky Humanities has been dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the humanities in Kentucky through programs, grants, and cultural heritage initiatives. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org.

