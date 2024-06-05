KYTC warning Northern Kentuckians of overnight closures of Dixie Highway beginning Thursday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of an overnight temporary road closure on a section of U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) in Kenton County beginning on Thursday, June 6.

Work will take place on U.S. 25 (6.21 – 6.24 mile point) just northeast of KY 236 (Commonwealth Ave./Stevenson Road) in Erlanger. Contractors will be painting the railroad underpass structure.

During the overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. a closure will be in place at the railroad underpass. Motorists will have access up until the closure.

A signed detour will be in place using KY 236 (Stevenson Road) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road) to bypass the closure area.

All lanes will be open during daytime hours. Message boards are in place to notify the public.

The work is being done under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit. This project is expected to be completed by June 27.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet