Leadership Kentucky names 52 members of Class of 2024, includes 2 from Northern Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky announced today the 52 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024.

Leadership Kentucky’s 2024 flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions between June and December, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky, its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s unique communities and resources. Participants come away from the program having formed lifelong connections.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Ashland in July, Hopkinsville and Ft. Campbell in August, Louisville in September, Paducah and Eddyville in October, Central Kentucky and Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, social issues, agriculture, and government.

This year’s class includes 52 participants from across the Commonwealth representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

• Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, Pikeville Medical Center, Pike County

• Tiffany Benjamin, Humana Foundation, Jefferson County

• Pennie Berry, Norton Healthcare, Jefferson County

• Ashley Brauer, Max Strategic Communications, Jefferson County

• Larry Cash, University of Kentucky Athletics Department, Fayette County

• Allison Caudill, Morehead State University, Rowan County

• Lora Croley, Baptist Health KY & IN, McCracken County

• Ginger Davis, Churchill McGee, Fayette County

• Matthew DeMoss, US Bank, Fayette County

• Mason Dyer, Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU), Fayette County

• James Evanson, Amazon, Bullitt County

• Sheila Fraley, Marathon Petroleum, Boyd County

• Michael Gaffney, Windstream, Garrard County

• Karri Gerdemann, Pillar, Oldham County

• Kevin Gessner, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Campbell County

• Sandy Grogan, Pennyrile Electric Cooperative Corporation, Christian County

• Brian Gupton, Dataseam, Jefferson County

• Jonathan Hale, Thoroughbred, Franklin County

• Kateena Haynes, Boys & Girls Clubs of Appalachia, Harlan County

• Abby Hensley, Murray State University, Calloway County

• Mark Hohmann, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Jefferson County

• Lexy Holland, Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, LLP, Fayette County

• Howard Holloman, Jr., GE Appliances (retired) and YMCA of Greater Louisville, Jefferson County

• Justin Holsinger, American Electric Power – Kentucky Power, Greenup County

• Annie Holt, American Cave Conservation Association, Hart County

• Tim Holz, Brown-Forman Corporation, Jefferson County

• Jason Howze, Republic Bank, Jefferson County

• John Huang, Fifth Third Bank, Fayette County

• Erik Hubbard, Backroads of Appalachia, Harlan County

• Karen Jackson-Furman, West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative, Graves County

• Daniel Jones, Strawberry Hills Pharmacy, McCracken County

• Marty Keith, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Fayette County

• Brad Kilbey, Accelecom, Jefferson County

• Amanda Kool, Sharebite, Inc., Bracken County

• Rebecca Lee, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, Warren County

• Janie Mckenzie-Wells, Kentucky Circuit Court (retired), Johnson County

• Jeania Perry, East Kentucky Network dba Appalachian Wireless, Floyd County

• Shelley Porter, Kentucky American Water, Fayette County

• Mary Quinn Ramer, VisitLEX, Fayette County

• Julie Roberts, Kentucky Performing Arts, Jefferson County

• Eyvette Sellers, Planters Bank, Inc., Christian County

• Rebecca Simpson, English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP, Warren County

• Hollie Spade, AT&T Kentucky, Franklin County

• Shannan Stamper, University of Kentucky, Fayette County

• Jana Sublett, Tennessee Valley Authority, Warren County

• Anthony Summers, TKT & Associates Inc., Jefferson County

• Mike Uptegraff, South Central Workforce Development Board, Barren County

• Tanner Watkins, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Jefferson County

• Jill Wilcox, JP Morgan Chase, Jefferson County

• Makenzie Williams, Top Shelf Lobby LLC, Franklin County

• Rick Wurth, CHNK Behavioral Health, Boone County

• Nicole Yates, Passport by Molina Healthcare, Jefferson County

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2025 will be available online at leadershipky.org in January 2025.



