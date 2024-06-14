Ludlow’s Circus Mojo hosting benefit-on-land for amazing FLOTSAM floating river circus

Staff report

Come on down to the Ludlow home of Circus Mojo — spend an evening with folk-punk accordion troubadour Jason Webley and friends in support of FLOTSAM, a floating river circus that will be traveling down the Ohio River later this summer giving free performances for crowds on the shore.

Their ramshackle stage-raft will be stopping in Cincinnati the first weekend of September on their thousand-mile journey from Pittsburgh to Paducah.

But tonight, the group will be appearing on dry land at Ludlow’s Circus Mojo/Ludlow Theater, starting at 7 p.m. for the first of four fundraisers in anticipation of their river journey. Proceeds will indeed benefit Flotsam’s 2024 Ohio River Tour.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a night out with friends and family.

“I am honored to host the incredible Flotsam River Circus for a dry land benefit show. I heard the rumblings of a circus floating down the river… Social media was in an uproar. ‘You can’t float down the Mississippi River and make a circus… That’s dangerous’ sounds to me like one of the most authentic circuses touring today. I imagined the performers and the creator remarking ‘sure hold my beer and watch us’ quips Chief-Goof-Officer Paul Hallinan Miller of Circus Mojo/Bircus Brewing/Ludlow Theater.

Join the fun for a night of pizza, beer, circus, and song supporting the Flotsam River Circus. Entry is sliding scale $10-$25 and is open to all ages.

“I’ll be performing some of my songs and talking about Flotsam, and will be joined by a number of great local guests,” said Jason Webley, founder of Flotsam River Circus.

FLOTSAM is a troupe of musicians, puppeteers, and circus artists who travel on a ramshackle raft giving free performances in riverfront towns along the way.

Later this summer, FLOTSAM is bringing its craft down the Ohio River from Pittsburg to Louisville — and beyond all the way to Paducah. They will be stopping in Cincinnati — if all goes as planned – Sept. 6-7.

Ludlow is their first Benefit Event, then they move on to Louisville, Evansville (Indiana), and Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania).

A peek at what’s coming (photos by Paul Kahl/Flotsam Circus)