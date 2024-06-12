Mike Tussey: Double-barreled weekend coming up – Fly old Glory on Friday, honor your dad on Sunday

The calendar says this Friday, June 14 is FLAG DAY. It’s the day you fly Old Glory with pride and purpose. Our flag is a symbol of the American dream, the reflection of our way of life and to those who gave their lives for our great country.

Sadly, today via the news channels we see our flag desecrated, burned and destroyed. However, I can remember in my youth of being in my classroom standing while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Even today, Americans still stand with their hand over their heart while facing our flag for the National Anthem.

The attached photo shows Old Glory hanging in our home and has done so for nearly 100 years. She has 48 stars and a bit withered from the passage of time. This is the same flag we displayed proudly on our front porch back in Ashland, Kentucky for Flag Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.

History reflects that the most renowned photo of our flag was taken on February 23, 1945 by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press. The photo depicted the 2nd raising of Old Glory on Mount Suribachi during the battle of Iwo Jima. Those 6 Marines in the photos were: Cpl. Harlan Block (killed in action-KIA), Pfc. Harold Keller, Pfc. Franklin Sously – KIA, Sgt. Michael Strank – KIA, Pfc. Harold Schultz and Pfc. Ira Hayes.

The photo later was awarded the 1945 Pulitzer Prize.

Friday’s the day – its Old Glory’s Day. Fly her high with pride.

Sunday, June 16 is FATHER’S DAY. Some of us are aware of it every year. Some sadly forget it. However, like Mother’s day a month ago, millions know exactly when Father’s Day is celebrated and act accordingly. If you are lucky, you and your Dad were close. This means he was there for you in any event, anytime. You communicated, you asked him questions, and he gave you an answer that may not have been the one you were looking for, but using wisdom, you got it all.

Having a father in a child’s early life is extremely important both to their psychological and physical well being. Even though the roles of parents can be different of course, fathers are expected to take on a much more hands-on role within a family. If a child has a good healthy relationship with their Dad, they seem to gain higher levels of self esteem, confidence and have a more stable relationship with men overall.

By the same token, an unhealthy relationship with their father may lead to more distress that will definitely need to be addressed as soon as possible.

It’s very important that parents maintain a healthy relationship which of course, leads to a happy life and important marriage.

Fathers can improve connecting with their children by having them assist with chores such as taking out the garbage and mowing the lawn.

The attached photos shows reflect my Dad and me around 1940 and Jo’s late dad Martin; who was a fine gentleman and great father for his family. Mrs. T and I began our family in 1962 with our first son, Mike. In 1965, Chris came along and with 1972, our 3rd son Joe completed our family. Like all young parents, we coped with financial needs, health issues, and the obligatory concerns and needs of raising 3 sons seemingly day by day. Sadly, our income was very small back in the 60’s and 70’s which necessitated extra income in the form of part time jobs for both Jo and me. These new obligations meant our time together as a family unit was certainly compromised because our part time responsibilities.

However, we both teamed up and were always communicating with our sons in regard to their own particular needs and attention. We were always aware of their progress academically and well as socially. Sure, there were situations that called for a “fatherly chat” to address problems and then working to solve them. In short, I always made it a point to be there to address their needs and concerns.

All three of our sons were blessed with athletic ability. They began very young with Little League at 7-8 years of age. Jo and I spent our times as much as possible with them at their games watching and applauding their success. In 1969, I decided to go into coaching Little League Baseball. This new responsibility produced our presence at games and manifested our support. For the next 22 years, athletics through their youth, high school and college meant I was there for them whatever the need may have been. Today, those 3 “boys” are now 62, 58 and 52 years of age.

We still communicate, show affection, and see each other as much as possible.

Over those rocky years of growing up, we did indeed have issues that brought about tempers, yet we still worked things out.

In just 4 short days, Fathers Day will dawn once again.

It’s a good bet, we will spend the day and dinner together either by a face time call and just sitting around chatting about who knows what.

As a Dad, I am very proud of our young men and how they each have excelled in their respective careers. They keep close tabs on their Mom and me and for that, I am forever grateful as we are truly blessed.

So, it’s quite a weekend coming up – Friday’s June 14th Flag Day and Sunday’s Father’s Day – Sunday June 16.

Let’s celebrate, It’s what it’s all about.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.