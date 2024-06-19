Music@BCM continues Thursday with the searing sounds of Cincinnati-based Tickled Pink Electic Trio

The Music@BCM summer concert series continues with a bang on Thursday, June 20, with the Cincinnati-based powerhouse trio Tickled Pink. Comprised of seasoned musicians from acclaimed bands like the Raisins, Psychodots, The Bluebirds, and Stagger Lee, Tickled Pink is set to deliver an unforgettable night of music.

Known for their infectious hooks and a “take no prisoners” attitude, Tickled Pink’s music is characterized by searing lead guitar, driving melodic bass, and groovacious drums, all complemented by soulful vocals. Their unique sound seamlessly blends rock, blues, and country, enriched with intelligent lyrics that resonate with audiences.

The band features Bob Nyswonger – bass guitar/electric upright bass/songwriter/vocals, “Bam” Powell – drums/songwriter/vocals and Scott Covrett – electric guitar/songwriter/vocals.

The Music@BCM schedule is as follows:

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is permitted. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Guests should bring their own folding chairs or blankets.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on BCM’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

