NKADD announces appointment of Chris Korba, Belinda Dungan to organization’s finance department

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) has announced the appointment of Chris Korba as the new director of finance and administration and the promotion of Belinda Dungan to the position of accounting and human resources manager.

The changes aim to enhance the finance department’s ability to provide high-quality internal services as well as support our communities and stakeholders with their financial needs.

“Our finance department plays a critical role in the success of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District,” said Tara Johnson-Noem, NKADD executive director. “We are thrilled to welcome Chris and elevate Belinda on our finance team, bringing their expertise and resources to best serve our eight-county region.”

Before joining NKADD, Korba spent his professional career helping individuals and businesses to operate better, more efficiently, and become more profitable. Having grown up with self-employed parents, he understood the challenges and stress that can arise from a lack of financial and accounting procedures within a business.

Korba spent six years in public accounting where he provided tax and accounting services to individuals and small businesses, as well as auditing local school districts. He then spent the next eight years working in manufacturing, construction, and home services.

Korba attended Northern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky, earning undergraduate degrees in Accounting and Communications. In addition to his professional pursuits, he is a runner and follower of current events. Korba resides in Fort Mitchell with his wife and three young children.

Dungan joined the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) in August 2023 as a senior accountant in the finance department. In May 2024, she was promoted to accounting and human resource manager.

In her new role, Dungan will be responsible for processing payroll and handling all Human Resource duties. She brings with her experience in accounting, purchasing, and human resources, and has previously worked for the Housing Authority of Covington, Newport Aquarium, Mauer USA, The Fischer Group, and Waco Oil Company. She holds an associate’s degree in accounting from the Kentucky College of Business.

Northern Kentucky Area Development District