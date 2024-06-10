NKU President Cady Short-Thompson to speak to Covington Business Council on collaboration

NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson will be the special guest speaker at the Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheon on June 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Radison in downtown Covington.

She will be speaking on “Business Community Collaboration Key for Northern Kentucky University.”

Short-Thompson has served as Northern Kentucky University’s seventh president since October 2, 2023, after being named to the role on September 13, 2023.

Throughout her first several months as president, she has engaged the campus community to learn about strengths, challenges and opportunities ahead, and has established new presidential priorities including strengthening strategic enrollment management.

Dr. Short-Thompson most recently served as the CEO/Executive Director of Breakthrough Cincinnati, an educational equity nonprofit organization serving high need, high potential middle and high school students to prepare them for college and career success, as well as inspiring future educators.

Previously, she enjoyed 25 years in higher education as an award-winning professor and successful academic leader. She served as Provost at Hope College from 2017-2021 where she nurtured high-quality academic programs and services, modernized processes, grew resources, improved accreditation compliance, and more. From 2010-2017, Dr. Short-Thompson served as Dean of the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College where she built and led a motivated team to re-envision the college, rename and rebrand it, and built a student-centered, inclusive, and student success-oriented culture. She served as the elected Chair of UC’s Council of Deans, Chair of the UC’s Diversity Council, and Chair of the state’s Inter University Council Regional Dean’s Council, in addition to countless other UC committees.

From 1996-2010, Dr. Short-Thompson served Northern Kentucky University as professor of communication, graduate program director, and department chair. She was honored as the Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor which honors excellence in teaching, research, and service. At NKU, she developed a love of scholarly teaching, a passion for student access and success, and a deep sense of student-centeredness. A published scholar, her expertise in political communication crosses the disciplines of communication, political science, and marketing. Dr. Short-Thompson earned her BA (1991), MA (1992), and PhD (1997) from the University of Cincinnati.

A nearly lifelong Cincinnatian, she says she is delighted to lead NKU, surrounded by her large family and friends. Dr. Short-Thompson and her husband of 32 years, Steve Thompson, have three children in college.

Register for the luncheon here.