NKU to host first state summit by Judicial Commission on Mental Health on June 26

Northern Kentucky University will host the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health’s first Recovery-Oriented System of Care Summit on June 26 at the Student Union Hall.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

This is the first of a series of seven meetings through Sept. 10 across the state to provide training and opportunities to engage in meaningful conversations on how the court system connects communities and families with behavioral health services.

The commission’s goal is to improve the courts system’s response to those who suffer from disorders, mental health illnesses and intellectual disabilities.

“The courts are a primary referral source for behavioral services,” said Heather Vice, behavioral health liaison of the Department of Specialty Courts. “These conversations are crucial to increase accessibility and to ensure the needs of the justice-involved person and their family are met, providing more pathways to success.”

The summit will include presentations from mental health experts, keynote speakers and opportunities to talk with those who’ve worked with individuals dealing with behavioral health challenges.

More than 1,200 Kentucky Court of Justice employees and community members are already registered to attend the ROSC Summit Series this summer. Those who are attending the event are qualified to receive CLEs, CJE, CPEs and social work credits.

The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health was established in August 2022. The KJCMH is charged with exploring, recommending, and implementing transformational changes to improve system-wide responses to justice-involved individuals experiencing mental health needs, substance use and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities.