NKY Harvest gets donation from Covington Rotary Club for its annual backpack giveaway

The Covington Rotary Club presented NKY Harvest Grants Coordinator, Paul Gottbrath, with a check for $2,500 to help the school children of Northern Kentucky.

“We’ll be giving away 1,100 back packs to school children, Saturday, August 10th, on a first-come, first served basis,” he said. “We did it last year, again with the help of the Covington Rotary, and we’re very appreciative and happy we can do it again.”

Northern Kentucky Harvest was founded in 1999 as a nonprofit organization – they assist social service agencies – and help Northern Kentucky school children.

Northern Kentucky Harvest is located at 1100 Pike Street, Covington.

It’s annual backpack giveaway is a much-anticipated back-to-school event in which families in need can pick up backpacks for their school-age children filled wtih school supplies. Thousands are distributed each year.

Information on registering for the backpacks will be announced closer to the August 10th date for distribution.