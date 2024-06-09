Nonprofit briefs: Horizon and tax credits, Paycor Stadium blue, NKY Harvest, Museum’s 1940s Day

Endow Kentucky tax credit

The Horizon Community of Funds reminds potential donors that Kentucky’s “Endow Kentucky tax credit” is a great way to build an endowment to support your mission for generations to come.

Horizon will assist donors with the application process which is time sensitive.

Applications on behalf of donors must be submitted the first thing on July 1 as the tax credits are historically claimed entirely within the first week of July.

A gift to an endowed fund at the Horizon Community Funds makes you eligible to receive up to a 20% income tax credit per individual or couple, up to certain limits, per taxable year. Contact Nancy Grayson a ngrayson@horizonfunds.org or cal 859.757.1552 for details.

Paycor Stadium blue for World Ocean Day

Paycor Stadium has been blue all weekend in celebration of World Ocean Day, thanks to a partnership with the Newport Aquarium, the WAVE Foundation, and the Cincinnati Bengals.

WAVE Foundation is committed to protecting waterways as part of global movement to support ocean conservation while inspiring people to make simple changes at home that can keep the ocean healthy.

“With the beautiful Ohio river flowing between the Newport Aquarium and Paycor Stadium, it’s a great reminder about how water connects us all.”

Covington Rotary Club check to NKY Harvest



The Covington Rotary Club presented NKY Harvest Grants Coordinator, Paul Gottbrath with a check for $2,500 to help the school children of Northern Kentucky.

“We’ll be giving away 1,100 back packs to school children, Saturday, August 10th, on a first-come, first served basis,” he said. “We did it last year, again with the help of the Covington Rotary, and we’re very appreciative and happy we can do it again.”

Northern Kentucky Harvest was founded in 1999 as a nonprofit organization – they assist social service agencies – and help Northern Kentucky school children.

Northern Kentucky Harvest is located at: 1100 Pike Street, Covington.

Cincinnati Museum Center’s 1940s Day

Classic cars, big band music, hoop skirts and swing dancing bring the 1940s roaring to life at Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum’s annual 1940s Day returns to historic Union Terminal Saturday, August 31.

The 1940s are alive inside and outside Union Terminal as 1940s Day immerses you in a celebration of the music, fashion, vehicles and people who shaped the pivotal era. Live reenactments of radio programs, a costume contest and history-inspired cooking demonstrations will have you dancing the jitterbug and cooking with gas. Partners from the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will also be participating, sharing firsthand stories of hope, resilience and survival from one of humanity’s darkest moments.



As CMC plans for the event, they are looking for 1940s musicians, vintage car owners, vendors and demonstrators to participate. Anyone interested can visit cincymuseum.org/1940sday to fill out a registration form.