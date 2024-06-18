Northern Kentucky University, Boone County Sheriff partner on initiative to help solve cold cases

Northern Kentucky University has announced a new partnership with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) in a groundbreaking initiative to solve cold cases.

As part of a criminal justice course taught at NKU, six students were selected to help provide a fresh set of eyes and a new perspective for the BCSO’s cold case unit.

The partnership leverages the unique skills and fresh perspective of the students, who work closely with experienced investigators from the sheriff’s office. This initiative not only aims to bring justice to unsolved cases but also provides invaluable real-world experience for the students.

“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a full-time cold case unit,” said Sheriff Michael Helmig. “This collaboration with NKU reaffirms our commitment to each victim’s family that their loved one’s case will not be forgotten.”

The students were all enrolled in JUS 494: Cold Case Investigation at NKU and were selected for their academic excellence, integrity, critical thinking skills and passion for criminal justice. They were tasked with assessing homicide cases, reading documents about the case, reviewing hours of taped interviews and then presenting their investigative recommendations to the detectives of the cold case unit.

“This collaboration is an unprecedented opportunity for our students to apply their classroom knowledge to real-life situations,” said Dr. Melissa Moon, professor of criminal justice at NKU. “It also demonstrates NKU’s commitment to community service and fostering the next generation of criminal justice professionals.”

