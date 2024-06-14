OKI Regional Council of Governments approves updated 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments board of directors has approved the agency’s updated 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

In a unanimous vote, the plan passed during Thursday’s monthly board meeting.

OKI’s 2050 Plan is a comprehensive blueprint that projects the region’s transportation needs for the next 25 years. It contains nearly 250 projects at an estimated cost of $8.5 billion, and includes traditional pedestrian, bike, freight, transit, roadway and bridge initiatives. The plan also considers the impact that autonomous vehicles will have on the region’s mobility.

The 2050 Plan with project recommendations is available at 2050update.oki.org.

“OKI’s Board is committed to making Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana better places to live, work and raise a family for all,” said Board President Gary Moore, Boone County judge/executive. “Serving our region’s people is what OKI is all about. Our long-range plan is a major process toward achieving this aspirational but attainable goal.”

OKI oversees transportation planning for all eight counties in the agency’s region. They are Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

“Long-range transportation plans require regular updates and revisions due to technology, infrastructure, environment, and fiduciary changes, said Robert Koehler, OKI’s deputy executive director.

“At the same time, the plan abides by Federal Highway Administration, Federal Transit Administration and Clean Air Act requirements that call for a performance-based planning process for mitigating congestion, addressing air quality, and other environmental, social and financial issues,” Koehler added.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.

