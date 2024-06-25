Owen County Circuit Court Clerk named head of Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks

Owen County Circuit Court Clerk Margaret Forsee has been chosen by her colleagues to lead the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks (KACCC).



“It is truly an honor to be given this opportunity to lead this great association,” Forsee said. She was elected to her role of president at the Circuit Court Clerks Spring College last month in Lexington. “I am eager to work with my fellow circuit clerks and all judicial partners as we work collaboratively together for the best interest of the judicial system.”

Forsee succeeds Trimble County Circuit Court Clerk Stacy Bruner as president.



In 2012, Forsee was elected as Owen County Circuit Court Clerk. She began her tenure in office in 1991 as a deputy clerk and then progressed to bookkeeper and chief deputy clerk. She ran in 2012 for her first term for Circuit Court Clerk. Forsee received her associate degree from Lexington Technical Institute. She is a member of the Owen County Chamber of Commerce and has previously served as treasurer of the 4-H Council and 4-H/FFA Livestock Clubs.

As the newly elected president of the KACCC, Forsee aims to continue leading the association as diligently as past presidents have.

“Kentucky’s motto is, ‘United we stand, divided we fall,’” said Forsee. “It rings true for the Circuit Court Clerks Association. Our strength lies in our numbers, and working together, we will build a better future for the court system and our judicial partners.”

Forsee steps into the new position with her fellow elected officers:

• President-elect, Tanya P. Terry, (Montgomery County)

• Second Vice President, David L. Nicholson, (Jefferson County)

• Secretary, Amy M. Saunders, (Fleming County)

• Treasurer, Paulita A. Keith, (Bullitt County)

