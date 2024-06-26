Prichard Committee launches new resource-rich website, a wealth of education insight

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence has launched a new resource-rich website reinforcing its position as Kentucky’s leading trusted source on education. This modern platform reflects the Committee’s rich history of thought leadership in education while centering its commitment to working with communities to develop hyperlocal solutions to education and economic challenges.

“We believe in the power of education to transform lives and communities,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee. “This new website is more than just a digital platform; it’s a dynamic hub for exchanging ideas and a valuable resource for all Kentuckians to use in their own communities. It offers tools, data and inspiring stories that reflect our shared vision for a big, bold future for more Kentuckians, while providing practical ideas for local action.”

A central feature of the website is the introduction of toolkits designed by the Prichard Committee. These toolkits provide communities with essential resources and best practices to address local education issues effectively. By utilizing these toolkits, communities can find and implement solutions that are tailored to their unique needs, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and educational excellence.

“These toolkits are designed to equip communities with the knowledge and tools they need to tackle their unique education challenges,” said Todd Baldwin, vice president and director of the Center for Best Practice and Innovation at the Prichard Committee. “Our goal is to empower local leaders and educators with practical resources that drive real, measurable improvements in student outcomes.”

Key Features of the New Website:

• Community Stories and Videos: Engaging narratives that highlight the integration of education and workforce development.

• Toolkits: Highly effective strategies, programs and practices designed to help communities address educational challenges.

• Data and Research: Comprehensive resources that support informed decision-making and policy development.

As part of its commitment to showcasing the transformative power of education, the Prichard Committee has also recently released a series of videos titled “Education Is.” This series highlights the importance of the work being done around education in the state and the impact that education has on lives across Kentucky. This impactful series demonstrates how education has enhanced the lives of Kentuckians. Watch the released videos here.

