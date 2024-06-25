Safran Landing Systems Kentucky celebrates 25 years of aerospace manufacturing in Boone County

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore, BE NKY Growth Partnership and other regional leaders joined Safran Landing Systems Kentucky to celebrate the plant’s quarter-century of operation in Boone County.



Safran Landing Systems’ state-of-the-art facility in Walton is a major contributor to the aerospace manufacturing industry in Kentucky, which was the #2 exporter of aerospace products and parts in 2022. Indeed, the site produces every year close to 140,000 carbon brake disks and over 9,500 wheels & brakes sets.

Safran Landing Systems’ initial carbon site construction in Boone County was completed in 1999, wheels and brakes manufacturing followed in 2007, and in 2016, the company launched an expansion project to increase its carbon capacity by 50 percent. To date, its 350+ highly qualified employees support several programs – from Boeing’s 737, 777, 787 aircraft to the Airbus A320 family, C-17 and KC-135 military aircraft – while its customers include UPS, FedEx, United Airlines, Allegiant, Aeromexico, Spirit Airlines, and Air Canada.

“Safran Landing Systems has been a tremendous corporate citizen throughout their 25-year history here in Boone County,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “They have expanded multiple times while creating hundreds of aircraft-related manufacturing jobs and investing substantial dollars in support to our community. We appreciate their commitment to growth in our community.”

In September 2023, Safran Landing Systems announced the strengthening of Walton operations, with the development of new activities and the creation of 92 high-wage jobs over 10 years for Kentuckians to meet increased production volumes.

“Congratulations to Philippe and the entire team at Safran Landing Systems Kentucky on 25 very successful years in Northern Kentucky,” said BE NKY CEO Lee Crume. “Aerospace, aviation, and advanced manufacturing are thriving in Northern Kentucky, and Safran plays a key role in the strength of these industries.”

Earlier this year, Safran was the recipient of a “James A. Wuenker Growth Award” from REDI Cincinnati, as well as a “Build + Elevate NKY Growth Award” from BE NKY Growth Partnership.

“This year marks an important milestone for us: 25 years of constant growth and development in Northern Kentucky, 25 years of great support from the region, 25 years of successes with our customers! We are ready to continue the success story for the next 25 years.” Philippe Garnier, Safran Landing Systems Kentucky CEO and General Manager.

“This anniversary reflects our ongoing ambition to be the partner of choice for North American airlines, airframers and Air Forces as well. We are delighted and proud to develop there, in Kentucky, a significant pool of talents and advanced technologies to this end. I am confident that Walton will mark the next decades by providing our customers with the high-performance, reliable and competitive products, meeting their most critical operational needs.” Jean-Michel Hillion, Safran Landing Systems Executive Vice President of the Wheels & Brakes Division.