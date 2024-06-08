Sen. John Schickel is keynote speaker at statewide banquet for Knights of Columbus

State Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, delivered remarks to an audience of devoted Knights of Columbus members as the keynote speaker recently at a statewide banquet. The event at All Saints Parish Hall in Walton in Northern Kentucky celebrated the profound contributions of the world’s most prominent Catholic men’s lay organization, boasting over 6,000 dedicated members.



The banquet featured the prestigious “fourth-degree exemplification” ceremony, a hallmark of achievement within the Knights of Columbus. This solemn ceremony drew many Kentuckians to witness and honor the pinnacle of dedication and service within the organization.

“Sen. Schickel has been a Knight for over 40 years, and we were excited to have him as our keynote speaker,” said event organizer Sir Knight Joe Carter of Louisville.



During his address, Schickel highlighted the core principles that define the Knights of Columbus: charity, fraternity, and patriotism. He reflected on the critical role of the Catholic church in guiding these values and emphasized the importance of men serving as spiritual leaders within their communities.



“Being a member of the Knights of Columbus has been a great experience for me all these years, and I was honored to share my experiences with a new generation,” Schickel remarked. He shared personal anecdotes and insights, illustrating how the organization has shaped his life and leadership.



The banquet also included a series of recognitions and awards to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individual members and local councils. Attendees enjoyed a night of fellowship, inspiring speeches, and a renewed commitment to the Knights’ mission of service and charity.



The event underscored the Knights of Columbus’ enduring legacy of fostering spiritual growth, community service, and patriotic duty among Catholic men. With leaders like Schickel engaged, the organization thrives, inspires, and profoundly impacts communities across Kentucky and beyond.



For more information about the Knights of Columbus and the organization’s upcoming events, please visit kykofc.com.