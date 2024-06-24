Sen. Rand Paul to be featured speaker at NKY Chamber’s Government Forum June 25

Sen. Rand Paul will be featured speaker at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Government Forum on June 25, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport, 1717 Airport Exchange Blvd., Erlanger.

The event is a unique opportunity for NKY Chamber members to engage with Senator Paul and learn about his recent legislative achievements that significantly benefit the Commonwealth of Kentucky and NKY.

Hear more about Senator Paul’s critical amendment to streamline the layover of goods at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), which President Biden recently signed into law.

Hear firsthand from Senator Rand Paul about how this legislation and other work he is doing will impact our region and the Commonwealth. Don’t miss this morning of insightful discussion and networking.

