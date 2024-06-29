Site and building development projects in Adair and Boone counties get state funding support

Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted nearly $2.4 million in state funding to support site and building development projects in Adair and Boone counties for future job growth through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI).

“The Kentucky Product Development Initiative is paving the way for the Commonwealth’s long-term economic success,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am thrilled to see Round 2 of the program provide support for Adair and Boone counties, which will fund critical site and building upgrades and improvements. These sites will attract quality businesses, which in turn will help these communities grow and thrive.”

The initiative, overseen by the Cabinet for Economic Development, provides funding for local communities to further invest in site and building upgrades to support future, well-paying jobs and economic growth across Kentucky.

The Adair County Fiscal Court, in partnership with the Columbia-Adair County Economic Development Authority, will make general infrastructure improvements, including paving and entrance construction at the Green River Commerce Park.

The Boone County Fiscal Court, along with the Kenton County Airport Board, will develop CVG Site 7 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, an ideal site for attracting and accommodating future industrial and manufacturing companies.

Round 1 of the program concluded in December 2023, with 53 projects statewide approved for $31.2 million in funding. Including local contributions, these projects are generating over $123 million in investments in Kentucky’s sites and buildings portfolio. And to-date, Round 2 of the program has seen almost $29.9 million in state funding.