St. Elizabeth marks milestone in cardiac care with new dual-chamber pacemaker

Doctors at the Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth Healthcare have achieved a significant milestone by performing the first implantation of the AVEIR DR Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker (LP) System in the Greater Cincinnati region.

Dr. Mohamad Sinno, a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, conducted the procedure in April.

Abbott’s AVEIR DR™ LP System received FDA approval in 2023. It is designed to treat abnormal or slow heart rhythms, also known as arrhythmia. Left untreated, arrhythmia can lead to serious complications, including stroke and heart failure.

The AVEIR DR LP System’s innovative design eliminates the need for leads or wires while avoiding chest incisions for generator placement. Comprised of an atrial leadless pacemaker (AVEIR AR LP) and a ventricular leadless pacemaker (AVEIR VR LP), the device enables pacing and sensing in both chambers of the heart. Physicians can start with an atrial or ventricular device alone and then add a second pacemaker for dual chamber support if needed.

“Physicians need the flexibility to adjust treatment as patient needs evolve,” said Dr. Sinno. “This device enables us to do just that for our cardiac patients while also eliminating common complications associated with traditional pacemakers, including infection, lead fracture, insulation problems, skin erosion and keloid formation.”

After the device is implanted, patients experience no visible scarring and do not have any restrictions on arm movement, which improves their short-term recovery compared to a traditional pacemaker.

“We’re proud to lead the way in the Greater Cincinnati region by offering this life-saving device,” said Dr. D.P. Suresh, Executive Medical Director of the Florence Wormald Heart & Vascular Institute at St. Elizabeth. “We are committed to providing our patients with the latest technology and treatments, and the AVEIR DR is a prime example of our dedication to advancing patient care and experience.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $100 million in uncompensated care and benefits to the community each year.