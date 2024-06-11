Take a refreshing trip on NKY’s Bourbon Trail to celebrate National Bourbon Day June 14

Every day in Northern Kentucky is bourbon day, of course, but June 14 is widely celebrated as National Bourbon Day and meetNKY wants to share the best places to sip and celebrate one of the best parts of Kentucky’s heritage – bourbon.

Here are some events and activities taking place in along the Northern Kentucky Bourbon Trail to celebrate National Bourbon Day:

• The Globe Covington

The Globe – a modern twist on 5th – offers a wide array of regional craft beers and spirits. To celebrate National Bourbon Day, they will offer $8.50 Manhattans and live music starting at 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.theglobecov.com/.

• Lisse Steakhuis

Found in the heart of charming Mainstrasse Village in Covington, Lisse Steakhuis offers fine dining with beautiful indoor and outdoor seating on their two patios with lovely views. Lisse is hosting a Bourbon Dinner to celebrate. For more information, visit https://www.lisse.restaurant/.

• Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar

With an ever-expanding selection of Kentucky’s native spirit, OKBB features more than 700 different bourbons and 200 different American whiskeys. OKBB will offer two single-barrel select whiskeys at discounted prices –$14 OKBB Single Barrel Select Russell Reserve and $10 OKBB Single Barrel Select Wilderness Trail Rye. OKBB is also pulling three rare bourbons from their vault to make the “OKBB Legendary Flight” – Rabbit Hole Amburana; Cask 78 Legends, and a Pappy Van Winkle 23 year. These three bourbons cannot be found together anywhere in Kentucky except OKBB, and only for $299 a flight. Limit one per customer. For more information, visit https://oldkybourbonbar.com/.

• Smoke Justis

Designed to bring people together, Smoke Justis features smoked meat, bourbon, and craft beer in a warm and inviting setting at the foot of the Roebling Bridge. Smoke Justis will offer an all-day Bourbon Happy Hour with $6 drink specials and 25% off barrel pick pours. For more information, visit https://www.smokejustis.com/.

• Tousey House Tavern

Since 1817, The Tousey House has been many things over the years a home, tavern and livery, hotel, boarding house, gift shop, consignment shop, and now a restaurant. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city to this one-of-a-kind historic getaway in the heart of Burlington. Diners will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a large bourbon-themed gift basket that will include a pappy lamp, custom flask, and other fun bourbon themed items. For more information, visit https://touseyhouse.com/.

• The Old Pogue Distillery

Old Pogue has a history dating back to the years following the Civil War. In 1876, the original Pogue distillery, Kentucky registered distillery No. 3, was established in Maysville, Mason County, near a site often said to be the location of Kentucky’s first bourbon distillery. Old Pogue will offer specials on their Tasting Flights and Famous Bourbon Slushies and half-price admission to the Kentucky Gateway Museum with a B-Line Passport. For more information, visit https://www.oldpogue.com/.

• Augusta Distillery

Augusta Distillery invites you to “unwind, revel, and linger just a little while longer” in beautiful Augusta, Ky. The distillery will be releasing the highly anticipated Buckner 17 the day after National Bourbon Day, on June 15! In the meantime, visitors can enjoy a bourbon-centric experience with the Augusta Beehive Tavern with a special feature appetizer, menu and cocktail drink throughout the entire weekend. For more information, visit https://augustakydistillery.com/ and https://www.beehiveaugustatavern.com/.





• Revival Vintage Bottle Shop

Located in the heart of downtown Covington, Ky., Revival Vintage offers a jaw-dropping selection of vintage spirits. Revival will offer a 1/3 oz. pour of 1970s or 80s Jim Beam Vintage Bourbon for only $1 (one per person) at the shop! For more information, visit https://revivalky.com/.

• Pompilio’s Restaurant

This award-winning restaurant has been serving classic Italian fare in a charming setting for over ninety years. Inside the bar, they will be serving a B-Line Bourbon Flight featuring Old Route 8, Boone County, and Second Sight. The flight will come with a box of assorted chocolates from Pompilio’s sister company, Sweet Tooth Candies. For more information, visit https://pompilios.com/.

• Rich’s Proper Food and Drink

Rich’s Proper Food and Drink brings a “proper” touch of service to a casual yet cozy atmosphere. As a signature stop on the B-Line, Rich’s has over 300 Bourbons and American Whiskies to offer to guests. Rich’s will be running a barrel pick buster bunker, with 25% off pours of barrel picks and 15% off barrel picks from their bottle shop. For more information, visit https://richsproper.com/.

