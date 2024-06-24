The ’24 annual Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour, a self-driving tour, set for July 20

The 2024 Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour is a not-to-miss opportunity to see amazing working farms in Campbell County — and for the whole family to understand where their food really comes from.

The Campbell County Backroads Farm Tour, hosted by the Campbell County Conservation District, is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., rain or shine.

The self-guided driving tour of agricultural operations and agritourism in Campbell County is eye-opening.

Take this opportunity to meet local farmers, taste farm-fresh food, learn stewardship and farm skills from experts.

Farmers will be available to share their stories and experience as well as answer any questions.

Many of the stops will have items such as produce, wine, crafts, and other farm products for sale, so don’t forget to bring a cooler and cash.

The stops include:

• 12 Mile Beef

• Casson Ahrman Farm

• Homegrown on Haubner Hill

• Little Rock Farm

• Mason Greenhouse

• Misty Ridge Farm

• Neltner’s Farm & Event Venue

• NKY Saddle Club

• Seven Wells Vineyard & Winery

• StoneBrook WineryTC Farm

• Yellow Star Acres

See details at https://campbellkyconservation.org/backroads-farm-tour