The Turkeys to open Behringer-Crawford’s 2024 Music@BCM summer concert series Thursday

The Turkeys bring their signature blend of bluegrass, rock and country to Music@BCM’s summer concert series on June 6, with a nod to some of the great bands of the 1960s.

When Covington musicians Chris Cusentino and Brad Meinerding founded The Turkeys in 2004, they chose a name paying tongue-in-cheek tribute to some of the great “animal” groups — the Byrds, the Turtles, the Eagles.

The mid-century inspiration continues into their music, with influence from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and The Grateful Dead, among others. The group has produced two albums of original music and one of covers, and in 2007 received the Cincinnati Entertainment Award for best country album for “Every Night’s the Same.”

The band includes Chris Cusentino, guitar/vocals; Kyle Knapp, guitar/vocals; Brad Meinerding, lead guitar/vocals; Brian Aylor, drums and Mike Barrett, bass. According to the band’s bio, “The Turkeys move seamlessly through traditional bluegrass, rock and classic country genres – all featuring smoking guitar solos and pristine, three-part harmony.”

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Parking is free. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is permitted. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Guests should bring their own folding chairs or blankets.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on BCM’s YouTube channel.

The complete Music@BCM schedule is as follows:

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

