The voice behind the drive-thru speaker at Florence Sonic is focused on customer service

By Jake Furman

NKyTribune reporter

You had to scratch your head. Or, perhaps you were just too hungry. But, admit it, you have always been curious as to who was that face behind the voice as you place your order at the fast-food drive-thru.

Well, your question is no more – that is if your drive-thru of choice is Sonic on Rt. 42 in Florence.

Chris Webb is the voice – and he doubles as the Assistant Manager.

“I’ve been in the food business for over 10 years,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I get joy out of the fast-pace — on your feet and smiling at customers. I like this environment.”

And besides being The Voice of Sonic’s drive-thru, Webb helps deliver customers their food personally outdoors, and takes over shifts when needed.

“We really want our customers to feel like family,” he said. “Our staff is great with being a family-oriented type of setting.”

Webb said he used to work in a warehouse – and got quite bored with the job.

“I’d work four days-a-week,” he said, “And the pay was great. So were the hours of operation. But the same routine finally got to me. I had to find something more meaningful.”

Who knew that would be a Sonic Blast.

“I think I just found my passion in the food business, “he said. “It’s wonderful for customer service and customer relations.”

He said his goal has always been to be transparent with everyone, from staff to customers.

“I love getting a solid connection and bond between the workplace and the customer,” he said. “I know you have to earn the customer’s trust.”

The Simon Kenton High School grad (2012) admits he has always had the gift of building relationships – both in and out of school.

“Now,” he says, “My goal is applying that to everyday living – and work.”

Chris Webb has lived in Florence for some eight years, but now he makes the Sonic commute from Anderson in Ohio.

“I just love going to work,” he said. “Maybe that’s because we (Sonic) give the customer a better fast-food experience. We pride ourselves in giving a good drive-thru experience.”

Chris doesn’t do it alone. Alex Arcos is Chris’s right-hand man.

“He helps with customer as well as staff support,” Webb said. “He’s been with us for three years; and has a real positive attitude.”

Before landing with Sonic, Arcos – a Lloyd High School graduate (2022) — worked at kennels and later car washes.

Sonic is located at 8719 US-42, Florence. Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday and Sunday, 7a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-midnight.