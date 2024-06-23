Topping Out Ceremony for OneNKY Center in Covington to be celebrated Wednesday

Staff report

The Northern Kentucky Port Authority, Corporex, Hemmer Construction and state and local offices will celebrate a Topping Out Ceremony for the OneNKY Center in Covington on Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m.

The final steel beam for the building will be placed, symbolizing the completion of the structural phase of the project.

The building is located at the foot of the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

This is a major construction milestone for everyone involved. Greenup Street will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m.-noon.

The building will open in the summer of 2025.

Ground was broken for the OneNKY Center, a 47,000-square-foot Class A office building, on August 30, 2023, with Governor Andy Beshear.

It will be the home of the Covington Life Science Lab and ten NKY growth organizations.

The building is 100 percent leased to BE NKY Growth Partnership, Catalytic Fund of Northern Kentucky, Covington Life Sciences Partners, EducateNKY, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky, meetNKY, Northern Kentucky Bar Association, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, OneNKY Alliance, and Thomas More University Division of External Affairs.

The Catalytic Fund, Kenton County, and Covington Life Sciences Partners were instrumental in securing financing for the OneNKY Center. The $26 million project’s funding derives from various channels, including Kenton County offering credit enhancement for approximately $8.7 million of construction bonds, issued by the Kentucky Association of County Officials (KACo) Finance Corporation. Additionally, financial contributions were made by Covington Life Sciences Partners for the Covington Life Science Lab, the Haile Foundation, Horizon Community Funds, Durr Foundation, and Drees Foundation.