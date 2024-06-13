Two Newport High School students advance to national career pathway competition

A pair of Newport High School students are headed to a national career pathway and skills competition after advancing on the state level.

Junior Abbagail Rubright and sophomore Jasmine Thompson will compete in the nationals of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) competition, which will be held June 29 to July 3 in Seattle.

Abbagail is competing in Job Interview Level 3 at nationals while Jasmine is competing in Entrepreneurship Level 2.

“Abbagail and Jasmine are first class,” said Newport High School FCCLA Advisor Lesley Cooke-Duzan. “Their work ethic and drive to be the best helps make FCCLA an amazing organization.”

Through participation in Competitive Events, FCCLA members acquire industry insights and employable skills required to thrive in the 21st Century. Members can select from over 50 Competitive Events that employ skills and knowledge learned through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education.

“Abbagail is a confident leader with a contagious smile who strives to meet the high goals she sets for herself,” Cooke-Duzan said.

Abbagail will serve next year as Newport High School FCCLA Chapter president.

“Jasmine jumped in head first last year and was determined to be the best,” Cooke-Duzan said.

“She is an amazing person and is super excited to go to her first national competition.”

Jasmine will serve next year as the school’s FCCLA Chapter first vice president.

“FCCLA has given our students the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life such as planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making, and interpersonal communication,” Cooke-Duzan said.

Competing on regional/district, state, and national levels in competitive events enables members to explore career pathways and address significant personal, work, and societal issues.



“The performance of Newport FCCLA members is based on skills, performance, knowledge, preparation and the desire to be the best. They represent Newport Schools with pride,” Cooke-Duzan said. “When FCCLA members attend any meeting or conference, you will find them professionally dressed. When they leave the high school, they show pride and determination to represent their school. It is an honor to work with such amazing young adults.”

Newport Independent Public Schools

