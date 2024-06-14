Two Northern Kentuckians elected directors of League of Women Voters of Kentucky

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky elected new directors at its 2024 annual meeting in Northern Kentucky earlier this month. Members also adopted a program and budget for the coming year.

New directors include:

• Julie Kugler-Ackley (Crescent Springs), Co-Chair Communications Committee

• Karen Brown (Union), Membership Chair

• Verna Cahoon (Louisville), Education Chair

• Nikki Chambers (Hopkinsville), Natural Resources Chair

• Elizabeth Hawks (Wingfield)

• Laura Weinstein (Louisville), Voter Services Chair

These directors join officers Jennifer A. Jackson, M.D. (Lexington), President: Becky Jones (Villa Hills), 1st Vice President; Margie Charasika (Louisville), 2nd Vice President; Jennifer Fitch (Walton), Secretary; and Susan Perkins Weston (Danville), Treasurer. Other directors will be appointed by this board.

The Program adopted by the members will direct League work in the coming year to:

• Mobilize to make democracy work, including voter education and empowerment. • Advocate for Open Primaries • Educate the public about Constitutional Amendments and advocate within League principles, including opposition to ballot amendment 2 proposed in House Bill 2 regarding funding public education. • Promote Legislative Transparency

Attendees heard from two journalists, Judith Clabes, editor and publisher, Northern Kentucky Tribune and former president/CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation, and Mark Neikirk, recently retired Director of the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement and the Northern Kentucky Forum at NKU, on the topic The Demise of Local Journalism and Its Impact on Public Education and Civic Engagement. They also heard from Dr. Shauna Reilly, Professor of Political Science, Northern Kentucky University, on The Electoral College: Past, Present and Future.

“League members had an opportunity to showcase the projects they have been working on this year, including shining a light on lack of government transparency and expanding voter outreach efforts,” said President Jennifer Jackson. “Attendees were also able to gain a deeper understanding of how all the levels of League–national, state, and local– work together and what resources are available to fulfill our mission to empower voters and defend democracy. It was great to connect with fellow volunteers and to re-energize for the upcoming election.”

League of Women Voters of Kentucky